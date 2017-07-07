‘Khelo Bharat’ campaign launch: CM Yogi Adityanath proposes to rename venue after Atal

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP youth wing president Poonam Mahajan in Lucknow. (Source: Vishal Srivastav) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP youth wing president Poonam Mahajan in Lucknow. (Source: Vishal Srivastav)

Invoking former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday proposed that the Scientific Convention Centre in Lucknow be named after him. He was speaking at the launch of the Khelo Bharat campaign of the BJP youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at the Centre. CM said as the Centre was developed by Atal, he would be happy if it was named after him. He said that a proposal in this regard would be taken up.

He further said the state government will also organise various cultural and sports activities to mark Deen Dayal Upadhyay birth centenary year and public could be connected with these programmes through involvement of BJYM.

The BJP youth wing has been organising events of Kho-Kho, tug of war, wrestling, Kabaddi and ‘Malkhambh’ across the country and the campaign will conclude in Delhi on September 25 in the presence of PM Narendra Modi. The campaign is aimed to associate prominent sports players and athletes and attract youths towards BJP through these sports activities.

Lok Sabha member and BJYM national president Poonam Mahajan too invoked Atal and called Lucknow as “land of Atal”. Deputy CM and BJP state president Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed that the BJP will double its strength in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He said that BJP got around 42 per cent vote share in 2014 polls and 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and the target for next Lok Sabha elections will be to get at least 60 per cent vote share.

