KGMU resident doctors claim professors harassed, abused them

Resident doctors of Lucknow’s King George Medical University (KGMU) on Thursday accused two professors of harassment and verbal abuse. The complainants are post-graduate students. In their letter to the vice-chancellor they alleged they were made to work like “personal slaves” of Rahul Janak Sinha and Vishwajeet Singh, professors in the urology department.

Department head Dr S N Shankhwar said this was not the first time that such a complaint was made against them. The letter was marked to Governor Ram Naik, CM Yogi Adityanath, the Medical Council of India (MCI), the state human rights commission and principal secretary (medical education). The V-C served a notice to the professors and sought a reply by Saturday.

“Nineteen resident doctors complained that the professors made them do their personal work, asked them to take their relatives to different places. They alleged that if they refused, they were harassed and verbally abused,” said Dr Shankhwar. “They also mentioned that on February 3, when some students went to the professors to apprise them of their postings, they were allegedly abused and threatened.”

“In the earlier case too I had asked the V-C to intervene but it was not resolved,” Dr Shankhwar said. “Soon, a high-level probe will be formed to probe into the accusations and mediate between them.” V-C Prof M L B Bhatt and the two professors could not be reached for comment.

