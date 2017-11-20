Kanpur: 2 get seven years in prison under Official Secrets Act

A local court in Kanpur on Saturday sentenced two people, who were arrested in 2002 for allegedly sending confidential military documents to the Pakistan-based Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), to seven years in prison. Zeeshan Ali and Nazim Ali, residents of Kanpur, are presently out on bail.

“Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar sentenced Zeeshan and Nazim to seven years’ imprisonment under the Offical Secrets Act on Saturday. Court has acquitted both accused on other charges including sedition and attempting to wage war against the Government of India,” said government counsel Manoj Bajpai.

After the court held Zeeshan and Nazim guilty, they were taken into custody and sent to Kanpur district jail, Zeeshan added. “As many as eight prosecution witnesses including two officials of the military were examined before the court,” the counsel said.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to October 29, 2002, when UP’s Special Task Force in a joint operation with Kanpur police arrested Zeeshan and Nazim from a house in Anwarganj area. The police then claimed to have recovered maps of Kanpur and Allahabad cantonments and documents with details regarding the movement of the Indian Army. Police also recovered documents having information details of defence units in Allahabad.

A case was lodged at the Anwarganj police station and the two were arrested. During investigation, the police checked Zeeshan and Nazim’s bank accounts and found that Zeeshan had received money from an individual in Sharjah. Both accused were in jail for around six months and later got bail, said Bajpai.

