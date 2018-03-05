Kanpur: 11 held in bank robbery case

The operation was executed with the cooperation of Jharkhand and West Bengal police. (Representational image) The operation was executed with the cooperation of Jharkhand and West Bengal police. (Representational image)

Kanpur Police on Sunday said they had arrested 11 people accused of robbing a bank of cash and jewellery. The operation was executed with the cooperation of Jharkhand and West Bengal police.

On February 19, the strong room of a Union Bank of India branch at Yashoda Nagar was found broken-in using gas-cutters. Thirty-two of the 225 lockers were found open and its valuables missing, said police. The robbers had disconnected the CCTV cameras but not before it managed to photograph a few of the accused, said Additional Superintendent of Police, South (Kanpur), Ashok Kumar Verma. These were later used to identify and trace the accused.

Naubasta police station house officer Santosh Singh said they identified the accused as Satendra alias Guddu Yadav and his wife Neeraj Yadav of Kanpur, Bhanu Pratap Singh, his wife Manu Devi alias Manju and son Akshay Pratap Singh of Kanpur, Sanjeev Arya and Aditya Soni of Kanpur, Neetu alias Satendra Singh of Kannauj, Ram Kumar Sharma alias Bhola of Malda district in West Bengal, Feku Basad and Mithun Mandal of Sahibganj in Jharkhand. Police recovered diamonds worth Rs 35 lakh, 4 kg gold, 18 kg silver, Rs 4 lakh cash and three cars used in the crime, said SHO Singh. Police are now on the lookout for Mamu of Malda district and Krishna Ravidas of Sahibganj, he added.

“Ram Kumar, Feku Basad and Mithun were brought on a five-days transit remand. They would soon be produced before a local court,” said Kanpur SSP Akhilesh Kumar. Eight other accused from UP were produce before the court Sunday which sent them to judicial custody.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya