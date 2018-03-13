Kannauj: Youth held for ‘sodomising, killing’ two boys, rape attempt

The locals allegedly assaulted him before handing him over to the police. (Representational Image) The locals allegedly assaulted him before handing him over to the police. (Representational Image)

A 19-YEAR-OLD youth has been arrested in Kannauj for allegedly murdering two minor boys after sodomising them and also trying to rape a nine-year-old girl during the last 17 days. The accused, Farrukhabad resident Ramji, was arrested on Sunday from Purvi bypass in Kannauj. Police said that in all the three cases, the youth had lured the victims by offering them sweets.

Police said on February 23, Ramji allegedly murdered a seven-year-old boy after sexually assaulting him in Kamalganj area of Farrukhabad. On March 2, he allegedly killed a five-year-old boy after sodomising him in Sadar Kotwali area of Kannauj. The next day, locals caught him at Kannauj’s Gursahaiganj area while he was allegedly trying to rape the minor girl.

The locals allegedly assaulted him before handing him over to the police. While he was arrested, Ramji managed to escape the next day when the police brought him to the local magistrate’s office — it being a Sunday, the court was closed — to seek his remand, said Kannauj SP Harish Chander. Again on Sunday, Ramji was arrested with the help of informers and electronic surveillance, he added.

“On February 24, a report was lodged about a seven-year-old boy going missing in Farrukhabad. While scanning CCTV footage, we found Ramji walking along with the boy. During search, we recovered a skeleton from a garden on February 26. The deceased was later identified as the missing boy with the help of his clothes,” said Kamalganj police SHO Pradeep Singh. The postmortem report found broken ribs and stated strangulation as the cause of death, he added. Following this, Ramji was booked for murder and kidnapping. “After his arrest, the accused confessed that he had sodomised the boy before killing him. With this, charges of sodomy and Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been added in the FIR,” said the SHO.

Kotwali police SHO in Kannauj, Ajay Singh, said that on March 4, the body of a five-year-old boy was recovered from an abandoned building in the area. Stuffed in a gunny bag, the body was found with the heart and lungs punctured. “The killer had kicked the victim mercilessly and hit him with a hard object. There were also strangulation marks around the neck. The postmortem report confirmed sodomy.”

The SHO added that Ramji confessed to the crime. “He took away the boy while he was playing Holi outside the house. After the body was recovered, the boy’s father identified it,” the officer said.

Gursahaiganj police SHO, Raj Bahadur Singh, said that on March 3, locals caught Ramji while he was trying to rape a nine-year-old girl in a field at a village. “Hearing the girl’s screams, the villagers arrived at the spot and assaulted him. He was later handed over to the police… After he managed to escape, while looking for him, we found that he had given the police a fake Kannauj address.”

In Farrukhabad, Kamalganj police SHO Pradeep Singh said Gursahaiganj police station borders his area. “While searching for the accused, my Kannauj counterpart inquired about Ramji. I immediately identified him after seeing his photo and the Kannauj police arrested him yesterday.” He added that Ramji belongs to a family of farmers and used to do odd jobs. Last year, he was arrested for stealing a mobile phone in his native district.

