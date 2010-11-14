Joint combing operations launched to curb Naxal activities on UP border

With the last phase of polling in Bihar slated to be held on November 20,the Naxal group led by sub-zonal commander Munna Vishwakarma,who carries a reward of Rs 2 lakh from the UP government,has started causing disturbances in Bihars Rohtas and Bhabhua districts bordering Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh.

In a bid to keep check on the activities of Vishwakarma group,the Rohtas and Bhabhua police have started joint combing operations with their Sonbhadra counterparts for last 15 days.

The Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police (SP),Preetinder Singh told The Sunday Express that he was in regular contact with the SPs of Rohtas and Bhabhua districts,as last phase of polling has to take place at both the places on November 20. Since the movement of Munna Vishwakarma along with his group has been traced in both the districts,the joint combing operations are going on in Naxal-affected areas and they are sharing the intelligence inputs about the Naxal activities,he said.

The Rohtas Superintendent of Police (SP),Vikas Baivaw said,The activities of Munna Vishwakarma and his group are on our radar since they killed two members of the Shanti Sena in Rohtas two months ago. We have recovered posters carrying provoking speeches issued by the Naxal group from various parts of the Naxal-affected areas during last few days.

He added,Vishwakarma and his group can cause disturbance during the polling and to make it free of violence we have started joint combing operations with the Sonbhadra police to check the activities of the Naxal group.

The Sonbhadra SP,Singh said the joint combing operations helped in forcing a wanted Naxalite,Umesh Kumar Singh who belongs to Rohtas district,to surrender at the Robertsganj police station of Sonbhadra three days ago. Singh,a member of Vishwakarmas group,was wanted in four cases related to the Naxal attack on police teams in 2007.

The Sonbhadra police had conducted frequent raids at Singhs house in Rohtas during the joint operation with local police there and had also served property attachment order procured from a Sonbhadra court last week,the SP said.

Meanwhile,the Bhabhua SP ¿ Pradip Kumar Srivastav ¿ said,Munna Vishwakarma and his group are active in the district in various criminal activities. In the wake of the polling on November 20,we are in regular touch with the Sonbhadra police and carrying out joint combing in Naxal-affected areas to trace Vishwakarma and his men.

