Jawahar Bagh violence: UP Governor orders closure of judicial probe

With CBI taking up the probe into Jawahar Bagh park violence in Mathura, Governor Ram Naik on Wednesday ordered closure of the judicial inquiry into the incident which had claimed the lives of 29 people including two police officers last year during an anti-encroachment drive. The CBI had taken on the investigation as per the directions of the Allahabad High Court

On June 7 last year, the state government had formed one-member judicial commission headed by (retired) Justice Mirza Imtiyaz Murtaza to conduct the probe. A press-release issued by Principal Secretary (Home) Devashis Panda stated that the commission should submit in a sealed envelope its findings to the government by April 1, as well as return all facilities extended to it by April 20.

SP (City) Mukul Dwivedi and Station House Officer (Farah police station) Santosh Yadav were among the 29 killed in the clash, when police had carried an operation to vacate Jawahar bagh, a government property encroached for over two years by near 3,000 people who called themselves ‘satyagrahis’. The high court had ordered a CBI investigation into the matter on March 2 this year.

The erstwhile Samajwadi Party government had remained opposed to a CBI inquiry into the matter, pointing out that it had set up a commission of inquiry comprising a retired judge of the High Court.

