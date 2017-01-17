Jawahar Bagh violence: Ram Vriksha’s son to undergo DNA test

The move provided a much-needed respite to the state police, which had failed to find Yadav’s kin. (Source: Express file photo) The move provided a much-needed respite to the state police, which had failed to find Yadav’s kin. (Source: Express file photo)

The chief judicial magistrate of Mathura on Monday allowed police to conduct a DNA test on Raj Narain, son of Ram Vriksha Yadav, the main accused in the Jawahar Bagh violence, to confirm the identity of the cult leader who had died in the violence that claimed 29 lives on June 2, 2016. The move provided a much-needed respite to the state police, which had failed to find Yadav’s kin. Mathura Police claim that the son, Raj Narain, had himself come forward for the test. SP (City) Ashok Kumar said Ram Vriksha’s son, Raj Narain, was produced in the court of CJM Alpana Shukla, who granted permission for his DNA test.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“The DNA samples have been collected and sent to the forensic scientific laboratory, where they will be matched with DNA samples of the cult leader. It will take 6 to 8 weeks for the report to reach us,” he added. A PIL filed in Allahabad High Court had alleged that DNA samples of Yadav collected from the clash site had not yet been matched with his children. Police, however, had claimed they failed to find Yadav’s kin, and every time they had visited the Yadav’s house in Ghazipur, it had been locked.

Source in the police department said Raj Narain had approached the Mathura Police on his own. Senior officers, however, refused to reveal how they managed to get in touch with Narain. The police sought permission for the DNA test only when the Allahabad High Court had last week expressed dissatisfaction over progress in the case, and had ordered day-to-day hearings from January 17 (Tuesday).

A division bench comprising Chief Justice D B Bhosale and Justice Yashwant Verma passed the orders on PILs filed by Ashwini Upadhyay, Vijay Pal Tomar and others seeking a CBI probe in the case. Yadav, allegedly known to be close to top leaders of the ruling Samajwadi Party, was said to have been killed in the violence that had erupted during the eviction drive last June. However, many of his followers claim he is still alive.