Jal Nigam recruitment scam: SIT files FIR against Azam Khan, others

UP Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday lodged an FIR against Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan and seven others in connection with their alleged involvement in Jal Nigam recruitment scam.

The SIT, in its probe, had reportedly found that due procedures were not followed in the recruitment of 1,300 persons on different positions in Jal Nigam between 2016 and 2017. After completing its probe, the SIT had sent a letter to the state government in March, seeking permission to file an FIR, police sources said.

“The SIT lodged the FIR after obtaining permission from the state government. The FIR has been lodged against Azam Khan and seven others, including government employees, under IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120-B (conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender). Prevention of Corruption Act has also been invoked against them,” said Superintendent of Police, SIT, Bishambhar D Shukla. The SIT has started its further investigation into the scam, he added.

In July last year, the Yogi Adityanath government had ordered a probe into the recruitments after receiving complaints of corruption.

Sources in the police said that recruitments were made for different posts, including assistant engineers, junior engineers, stenographers and ministerial staffs.

Among 1,300 persons hired, 122 were assistant engineers. Jal Nigam terminated the recruitment of the 122 assistant engineers after it found in its internal inquiry in May last year that rules were not followed during their hiring.

