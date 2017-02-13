Jaisinghpur: 2013 gangrape victim found dead, police suspect strangulation

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

Sultanpur police on Sunday recovered the body of a 20-year-old woman, who had earlier accused an MLA of raping her, was found from near her house in Jaisinghpur. Police is awaiting the autopsy report the victim before confirming the cause of death although, according to one officer, the injury marks around her neck suggested she was strangulated. No FIR was lodged connection with this incident till the filing of this report.

According to Vinay Kumar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Sultanpur, on Saturday evening the victim left home for some work and did not return. Her father filed a missing report with the police. On Sunday morning, her body was found from the campus of a government primary school around 50 metres away from her house. Superintendent of Police, Sultanpur, Pawan Kumar confirmed injury marks around her neck.

In 2013, the victim had stated before a magistrated that eight persons, including Samajwadi Party MLA Arun Verma, of gangraping her. The police later gave the MLA a clean chit. They did, however, file a chargesheet against a few others in the case and the trial is ongoing.

Pawan Kumar said, “Police found that, at the time of incident, MLA Arun Verma was in the Assembly in Lucknow. This was established through the MLA’s phone records and also footage of the Assembly proceedings. The MLA was given clean chit while chargesheet against others were filed and trial is on.” Verma could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts to contact him.