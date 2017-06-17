Saharanpur Jail staff release wrong man after court order

Rohit, a Thakur from Ambheta locality in Saharanpur, was picked up by police on suspicion of being involved in last month’s caste-related violence. Earlier this week, a local court had ordered his release after police moved an application stating no evidence against him.

On Wednesday, the Saharanpur jail staff released a Rohit, just not the right one. The mix-up came to light after family of the acquitted person raised the issue with senior police officers. It turns out that the Rohit police released too belonged to the same locality and was accused in the same case.By Thursday, police corrected their mistake, releasing the “innocent” and jailing the other.

The UP Prisons department had also ordered an inquiry into the episode. DIG, Prison (Meerut) VK Shekhar, who conducted the inquiry, said, “I have completed the inquiry into the matter and sent the report to Prisons headquarters in Lucknow.”

According to police sources, the mix-up could have been avoided if the jail staff had looked into the details of the prisoners in its records. The acquitted person’s father’s name was Chandrapal, while that of the person who was wrongly freed was Ashok. “The matter is serious and action would be taken after the inquiry report is received,” said IG, Prisons, Pramod Kumar Mishra.

