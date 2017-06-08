Zakir Musa’s message: Woman told court she wasn’t raped

In an audio message purportedly by militant Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa, he is heard referring to Indian Muslims as “shameless” as they didn’t do anything after a Muslim woman was “raped in a train” in Bijnor. The incident he was referring to appears to have happened on May 30 and a case was registered against the accused, a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable. But in court the next day, the woman denied she was raped. “The woman, in her statement recorded before the magistrate, had denied rape. This contradicted her earlier statement to the police,” said Keshav Kumar Choudhary, Superintendent of Police (SP), GRP (Moradabad).

The medical examination too could not confirm rape. The case was lodged after passengers of Chandigarh Express created ruckus at the Bijnor railway station on May 30 accusing the GRP constable of rape. The accused was on escort duty in the train and had shifted the woman, a divorcee who was then ill and one-month pregnant, from the general compartment to a coach meant for the differently-abled. Police said the woman too had alleged that he had raped her. The accused is lodged in Bijnore district jail.

“Clothes of the woman and the accused have been sent for forensic examination and its report is awaited. We are looking for more evidence in the case. The woman has refused to give any further statement to the police,” said Pankaj Pant, station officer GRP (Moradabad) and the investigating officer in the case.

Zakir Musa earlier had a fallout with the Hizbul Mujahideen over ideology and disassociated himself from the militant group. “You all know that in UP, in Bijnore, one of our Muslim sisters was raped in a moving train by a policeman,” he is purportedly heard saying in the audio clip. “O sister, I am ashamed that we couldn’t do anything for you. And the Indian Muslims have become such shameless people. They should be ashamed to call themselves Muslims. Our sisters, our daughters are being raped and they are only saying Islam is peace, Islam is peace”.

