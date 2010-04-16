IPL just before the T20 World Cup taxing

Former coach of the Indian cricket team which won the Twenty20 World Cup,Lalchand Rajput feels that having the IPL just before the Twenty20 World Cup is taxing for the players.

Talking to The Indian Express,Rajput who is in the state capital for two days to give coaching to the youngsters at a camp here,said,Of course,this tight schedule is very taxing for the players. However,they are all professional players and are in good shape now. Besides,the plus for India will be that West Indian wickets are very suitable for the spinners.

The cricket calendar was such that IPL could not be shifted to any other dates. However,if the BCCI and the ICC people sit together and then chalk out dates for the IPL,then the fatigue factor just before an important tournament like the ICC World Twenty20 can be avoided. It would be beneficial for the players of different countries as well because in IPL cricketers from various countries participate, he explained.

Regarding the composition of the Indian team for the Twenty20 World Cup,Rajput said, We have a very good team and it has a good chance of bagging the top honours. Of course,the team will be missing players like Robin Uthappa and RP Singh. Uthappa is in tremendous form while RP has performed well in the Twenty20 World Cup in the past. But there are always just ifs and buts with people thinking that if such a player would have been there,it would have been a lot more better. Overall,it is a young side which has the potential of winning the Cup.

Rajput had a word of praise for the cricketing talent in the state.  It is now a regular feature that the names of three to four UP players feature in the Team India squad. For the last few years,UP has being doing well in the Ranji Trophy which is all a reflection of the talent here.

Rajput is all support for the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL.  It is my favourite team because it has been performing really well. Its players are showing good efforts. Sachin Tendulkar is playing as though he is just 19 or 20 and he is showing a hunger for runs. He has shown to the world that it is performance and not age which matters, said Rajput who is also a former coach of the Mumbai Indians team.

Camp begins

AROUND 150 cricketers of under-13 and under-19 got their names enrolled on the opening day of the 10-day selection and coaching camp being organised by the Cricketing Talent Foundation of India (CTFI) with support of Cricket Association Lucknow (CAL),at Das Stadium,Lucknow. Besides seasoned cricket coach Lalchand Rajput and UP Ranji Trophy team coach Gyanendra Pandey,six other Ranji players will also be imparting training to the youngsters. The registration fee for the camp is Rs 2,500 per player which will be returned to the players in the form of balls,T-shirts,match performance diary,books on cricket etc,informed organiser Sambhav Jain.

