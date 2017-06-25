‘Informers’ to help curb female foeticide

Yogi Adityanath flags off the 181 Women’s helpline at his official residence in Lucknow Saturday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Yogi Adityanath flags off the 181 Women’s helpline at his official residence in Lucknow Saturday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

THE STATE Saturday launched Mukhbir Yojana, under which, informers would alert authorities about attempts and incidents of female foeticide and gender test at ultrasound centres. At an event in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed concern over the declining sex ratio in the state and launched the scheme aimed at arresting cases of female foeticide. Under the scheme, the government will give a reward of Rs 2 lakh to the “informer”. He also launched the 181 women helpline and flagged off 64 rescue vans.

Adityanath said the state government is committed to providing complete security to women and also ensure that they are strengthened — socially and economically. “The state government is serious about providing a fear-free atmosphere to women so that they can feel secure. Along with this, the government is also serious about making them self-reliant. A society, which respects women, can develop and progress,” he said at the programme held at his official residence, reported PTI. Later, at another event, Yogi launched an anti-land mafia portal for online registration of complaints related to land grabbing and encroachment on public land.

“If such a portal had existed in the past, incidents such as Jawahar Bagh violence could have been averted… Dedicated officers sacrificed their lives because of illegal possession,” he said. “In the last one month, anti-land mafia task forces have identified 1.53 lakh encroachment on land belonging to panchayats and the government… As many as 5,895 hectares have been freed from encroachment and action under Goonda Act and Gangster Act been taken against 1,035 land mafias,” he added.

At another programme, ‘Uttar Pradesh Aam Mahotsava’ — held at Indira Gandhi Prathisthaan in the city — Adityanath said that UP government is making continuous efforts to increase the income of the farmers. “Efforts are being made, so that the farmers adopt new technologies. The state government is also encouraging export of mangoes and is giving grants for the same,” he told PTI.

