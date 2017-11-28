Independent MLA Amanmani Tripathi, 24 others booked for ‘attacking’ BJP nominee

Independent MLA Amanmani Tripathi (File Photo) Independent MLA Amanmani Tripathi (File Photo)

Independent MLA Amanmani Tripathi, Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Yadav ‘Nirahua’ and 23 others have been booked for allegedly attacking BJP’s municipal board chairperson candidate in Maharajganj’s Nautanwa area on Sunday evening. Urban local body polls will be held in the area on November 29. Police said the incident occurred when Guddu Khan, an Independent candidate for the chairperson’s post, supported by local MLA Tripathi, was holding a roadshow in Nautanwa town. Nirahua attended the roadshow.

The FIR, which has also named Khan, was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by BJP candidate Jagdish Gupta.

Nautanwa police Station House Officer Prahlad Pandey said Gupta, in his complaint, has alleged he was returning home from the party office when Khan’s roadshow was in progress. While his vehicle was passing by Khan’s fleet, they suddenly started hurling abuses at him, Gupta has claimed.

“Gupta alleged that when he got down of his vehicle to object, the accused assaulted him while others accompanying them pelted stones at his vehicle. Locals intervened and the altercation ended,” the SHO said, adding that Gupta has undergone medical examination and the report is awaited.

Maharajganj Additional Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shukla said the FIR has been lodged under sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 147 (rioting) of the IPC.

“So far, two of the accused, Ram Adhar Dubey and Brijesh, have been arrested. Efforts are being made to trace others,” he added.

While Amanmani is facing trial in the murder case of his wife Sara, his father Amarmani Tripathi, who was a minister in the Mulayam government, has been serving a life sentence in the Madhumita Shukla murder case along with his wife Madhumani.

