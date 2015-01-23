In Varanasi, BJP turns to God to ‘bless Modi-Obama fight terrorism’

The mahayagna in progress in Varanasi. (Source: Express Photo)

Ahead of US President Barack Obama’s visit to the country, BJP leaders in Varanasi (Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi) on Thursday performed a ‘Modi-Obama maitri mahayagna’ to seek God’s blessings on the two leaders to help them eradicate the problem of terrorism. Obama will be chief guest at the Republic Day celebration in Delhi on Monday.

The mahayagna was performed at Assi Ghat on Ganga river where Modi had started the cleanliness campaign on January 8 and had also inspected the cleanliness work at the site during his previous visit on December 25.

The mahayagna was performed by leaders of BJP’s Ganga Cell, Dandi Samaj (society of local seers) led by Swami Paramhans and students of Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya and Nandlal Bazoria Sanskrit College. Staff of BJP’s Varanasi office, too, attended the yagna and received a letter of blessings from party workers to send that to Prime Minister Office before Obama’s visit. Party workers have requested Modi to communicate their message to Obama as well.

BJP’s Ganga Cell convenor of Varanasi Mangal Datt Dwivedi said the mahayagna was performed to seek God’s blessings on Modi and Obama and strengthen their bonding and empower both nations to finish terrorism from the world.

He also said that Kaalhantri mantra was recited 1,100 times during the havan.

BJP’s Kashi region media in-charge Sanjay Bhardwaj, who also attended the mahayagna, said that the yagna has been performed at the same place at Assi ghat where Modi had removed silt with spade while kicking off cleanliness campaign two months ago.

He also said that several leaders of local BJP unit and more than 100 seers of Varanasi attended the mahayagna.

Bhardwaj added that the mahayagna was a blessing for Modi from seers of Varanasi to help him in improving diplomatic relations of India with USA and eradicating terrorism.

