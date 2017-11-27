In Lucknow, the Muslim vote: ‘Don’t know candidates, have to rely on party symbols’

Locals wait to cast their vote in Lucknow on Sunday. (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav) Locals wait to cast their vote in Lucknow on Sunday. (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav)

Political observers feel that the SP, BSP and AAP contesting on their respective party symbols could lead to a division of Muslim votes in Lucknow. According to the 2011 census, around 13 per cent of Lucknow (urban) residents are Muslim. In the 2012 polls, BJP’s Dinesh Sharma won by securing 3.35 lakh votes, around 1.72 lakh votes more than the Congress nominee, who came second. Back then, political analysts believe a major part of Muslims voted for the Congress while the Shia population may have gone with the BJP. This time, all parties are fighting the elections on their respective symbols — a fact that could matter in Lucknow.

“The Lucknow mayor seat is reserved for women for the first time. All parties have fielded candidates who were not popular mass leaders till their announcement. Now Muslims will have to rely on party symbols to know who they are voting for or rather which party. Muslims supported the SP in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections,” said Mohammad Rehan, a voter in Maulana Kalbe Abid-1 ward, where BJP has fielded a Shia, Mohammad Javed Abbas, for corporator. There are nearly 16,500 voters in that ward with around 14,000 of them from the Muslim community.

“Muslims always vote between SP and Congress. That way the votes tend to split,” said Hafiz-ur-Rehman in adjoining ward Maulana Kalbe Abid-2, that too has 80 per cent population of Muslims. In ward Mallahai Tola-2, where BJP has fielded Nazuk Jahan, who had won the corporator election as an Independent in the last two elections.

Local resident Huzaat Raza said that the ward has around 13500 voters with nearly 75 per cent Muslims. “Shia are in large number here and they had voted to BJP mayor candidate in 2012 because of personal reputation of then nominee Dinesh Sharma. But this time they are hesitant because BJP and Shia Waqf Board projected Shia sect as supporter of Ram temple in Ayodhya. As BJP nominee this time is from RSS background, that sect does not appear eager to support BJP and is instead supporting either Congress or BSP in this particular ward,” he said.

BJP has fielded Muslim candidate Faisal Nawab in Hussainabad ward where 70 per cent of total 8000 voters are Muslims. Muslim voters said that SP and BSP both have got support of the Muslim in the mayoral election in that ward despite BJP fielded a Muslim candidate for corporator there. “BJP tried to attract Muslim votes for mayor nominee by fielding Muslim candidates for corporator seats. But that is not going to work because SP, Congress and BSP all have been available as option for us,” said Shabi Haider in Husaainabad ward.

Zakir Hussain of the same ward said that taking symbol of BJP may affect the winning prospects of Muslim candidate. “Corporator elections are contested on personal reputation among the particular locality. If Muslims do not favour BJP, such candidate can lose their votes by contesting on its symbol,” Hussain said.

BJP corporator nominee in ward Maulana Kalbe Abid-1 Mohd Javed Abbas said, “I had contested as BJP nominee in 2012 too but lost because there was no pro-BJP atmosphere. This time BJP is in power both in the Centre and the state and hence I am sure that at least Shia sect will support me.” Abbas is Shia and there are seven other Shia Muslims contesting in the same ward.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App