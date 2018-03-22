In Bihar: UP STF arrests man for posting ‘morphed’ pics of CM Yogi Adityanath

An official added that a transit remand of the accused youth was being sought from the local court and he would be brought to Lucknow. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/used as representational image An official added that a transit remand of the accused youth was being sought from the local court and he would be brought to Lucknow. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/used as representational image

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) on Wednesday arrested a man in Bihar for allegedly posting “morphed and obsecene” photographs of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and writing lewd comments about him

on Facebook.

“The accused has been identified as Rahul Ranjan Yadav (30). An FIR was registered against him at the Lucknow cyber-crime police station which comes under the STF jurisdiction,” said STF Inspector General (IG) Amitabh Yash. “The accused was arrested in the morning from his hometown in Motihari, Bihar by an STF team with help of the local police. There is also speculation that Yadav may be the the vice-president of the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) technical cell, but we are yet to confirm this.”

An official added that a transit remand of the accused youth was being sought from the local court and he would be brought to Lucknow. The content posted by him has been deleted from the social networking site. STF (Lucknow) Additional SP Dr Triveni Singh said that the content, posted around a week ago, was obscene.

“There were obscene morphed photos. The post also had other obscene things written on it. The STF then took self-cognizance of the matter and an FIR was registered under IPC sections for impersonation, identity theft, creating forged documents through morphing and the IT Act section for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act,” he said.

