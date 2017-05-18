In audio clip, ‘Bheem Army chief’ heard calling for protest in Delhi: Cops

UTTAR PRADESH Police will inform its Delhi counterparts about an audio, purportedly released by Bheem Sena founder Chandrashekhar, inviting people for an upcoming protest planned at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

The proposed protest will come days after clashes between people from the Thakur and Dalit communities in western UP’s Saharanpur district. The audio, which is around seven minutes long, is doing the rounds in social media.

Confirming the development and stating that they will get in touch with Delhi Police on the issue, Additional DG, west zone (Meerut), Anand Kumar said that according to the audio the protest is planned for May 21.

Chandrashekhar and several other members of Bheem Sena, an organisation representing Dalits, are wanted in a case of arson and violence that occurred at various places in Saharanpur on May 10. Twenty-eight people have since been arrested so far in the case, and nine people were booked for allegedly circulating hate messages on social media. Special teams have been formed to collect details about Chandrashekhar, his organisation, and those associated with him.

Details available with the police show that Chandrashekhar had come from Dehradun about three years ago and stays at a rented accommodation in Saharanpur city. Bheem Sena was formed around two years ago, according to the police.

ADG Kumar told The Indian Express that the group had applied for registration but the Registrar of Societies rejected the application due to the “Sena” in its name. During investigation, the ADG said, the police found allegedly dubious transactions in bank accounts of people associated with the Sena. He said the police are trying to locate the source of money deposited in these accounts.

The police have found that Bheem Sena is active in Saharanpur and three adjoining districts, and has approximately 1,000 members. The group’s members are active on social media and use it extensively to reach out to the people. To counter this, Saharanpur district administration and the police are holding regular meetings with residents and explaining the need for communal harmony, officers said.

Saharanpur SSP Subhash Chandra Dubey said they have so far held around 100 such meetings in different parts of the district. DIG (Saharanpur range) J K Shahi said they are searching for five senior Bheem Sena members, including Chandrashekhar, Rahul Bharti and Kamal Walia.

