Identify cops having links with criminals: Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed home department officials to identify police officers having links with criminals and anti-social elements. He also directed them to improve functioning of the state police’s wings related to anti-corruption and investigations.

At a presentation on the functioning of the home, vigilance and prison departments, Adityanath expressed dissatisfaction over the functioning of the ‘Anti-Corruption Organisation’ — a unit of the state police that looks into corruption cases involving non-gazetted government officials — and directed its reconstitution. He also ordered the launch of a toll-free number for the public to register their complaints if they encounter corruption.

The chief minister said that the safety of women and protection of human rights were “major challenges” and that the police should give the two issues priority. He suggested improvements in the functioning of the Anti-Corruption Organisation, the crime branch, the Crime Investigation Department (CBCID), the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Special Investigation Group, Intelligence, UP Police Telecom, Government Railways Police and UP Fire Service.

He gave instructions for setting up of more fire stations upto the tehsil level. Adityanath also said that there was a need to strengthen the Special Task Force, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), SDRF and PAC. He emphasised on “discipline” among police officers and staff and directed them to run a campaign on taking action against mafias. He also directed for quicker action in cases of acid attack and terror.

Prison department officials were instructed to treat all inmates “equally”. The CM said that no one should be allowed to take undue advantage of medical conditions and that all inmates should be served the same meal. He asked officials to ensure that all jails were foolproof by installing advanced jammers so that phone calls and messages and use of 3G and 4G networks could be blocked.

He directed the home department to draft a proposal regarding establishment of new police stations and send it to the central government.

