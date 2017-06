CBI Headquarters (File Photo) CBI Headquarters (File Photo)

The CBI on Friday registered an FIR against unknown persons on charges of murder, in the case of the death of Karnataka cadre IAS officer Anurag Tewari in Lucknow on May 17.

CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said: “The FIR has been registered under IPC Section 302(murder) against unknown persons.”

