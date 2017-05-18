IAS officer found dead in Lucknow

Anurag Tiwari Anurag Tiwari

Anurag Tiwari, a Karnataka cadre IAS officer who had turned 36 on Wednesday, was found dead outside a government guesthouse where he was staying in Hazaratganj area of Lucknow the same morning. Jai Narayan Singh, DIG, Lucknow Range, told The Indian Express that they are yet to ascertain what caused the asphyxiation.

Hazratganj area’s Circle Officer Avanish Kumar Mishra said the deceased had blood around his nose and chin. The heart and the viscera samples have been preserved for further examination. Family of the deceased officer alleged foul play and demanded a detailed investigation.

Anurag Tiwari hailed from Kanungo Pura South locality in Bahraich city in Uttar Pradesh. he belonged to the 2007 batch and was posted as Commissioner, Food & Civil Supplies in Bengaluru. He was staying with his batchmate Prabhu Narain Singh, who was recently posted as vice-chairman of the Lucknow Development Authority, since the last two days. Singh was staying in the UP Estate Department guesthouse at Meerabai Marg. Anand Kumar, Station House Officer, Hazratganj police station, said the police received a call at around 6 am of a man, probably dead, outside the guesthouse. Police rushed to the spot and took him to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital in Hazratganj where doctors declared him brought dead, SHO said.

Tiwari’s identity was confirmed with the identity card found on his person. “During preliminary inquiry, we came to know that Anurag Tiwari was staying with his batchmate Prabhu Narain Singh in a room at the guest house for the last two days. Singh told police that he had left to play badminton at Gomti Nagar stadium around 6 AM and at the time, Anurag was not in the room. He locked the room and handed over the keys at the reception,” said SHO.

DIG Lucknow Range, Jai Narain Singh, who also visited the spot, said, the family of the deceased has so far not given any written complaint regarding the death. When contacted, Anurag’s elder brother Alok Tiwari said he did not have a medical concern. Moreover, they did not believe he used to wake up early morning and go for a walk. “Since it was his birthday today, he would have been getting calls from relatives and friends all night. It is unlikely that anyone could wake up early morning after that. Police should inquire what happened to him the previous night,” said Alok.

“Anurag was an upright officer and had exposed several scams during his service and also in his present posting. He was not interested in continuing in his current post. He had sought leave thrice from the chief secretary and every time his application was rejected,” alleged Alok, who works in a private firm. He added that Anurag was a divorcee. “He divorced last March. There is nothing suspicious on that matter,” said Alok.

Another of Anurag’s elder brothers Mayank Tiwari said, “Anurag went for a training held between April 10 and May 5 in Mussoorie. After staying for two more days in Mussoorie after the training ended, Anurag reached his native place on May 10 and stayed with parents. He then left for Lucknow.” Opposition too raised the incident of IAS officer’s death in the Assembly Wednesday and demanded a probe.

