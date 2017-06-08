HRD secretary meets CM Yogi Adityanath with 30-point ‘action plan’

With a 30-point “action plan” to improve quality of education in UP, Secretary (HRD) Anil Swaroop met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. The meeting focused on the use of technology to transfer teachers, ensuring that they attend schools, improving teaching techniques and also ensuring that government schools students attend classes.

Among the issues discussed were connecting students with Aadhar numbers, finalising minimum level of education for every class, ensuring computer operation in schools using solar energy, closing schools where number of students is very low and merging them with neighbouring schools and GIS mapping of schools.

“We shared a 30-point action plan for transforming school education with the CM and he has endorsed the approach. The discussion took place on different issues, right from use of technology for transfer and posting of teachers so that it can be rationalised to introducing NCERT syllabus,” Swaroop said.

He added that the model for UP has been prepared after studying best practices already adopted in several other states. “It has come to the fore that there are schools where while the number of students is low, the number of teachers is more. There are other schools, too, where while the number of teachers is low, students are many in number. Thus, rationalisation of teacher’s posting has been proposed using technology like it has already been implemented by states like Rajasthan,” said Swaroop.

He said the chief minister was also of the view that NCERT syllabus should be brought into UP schools along with the state specific chapters from the upcoming academic session.

Meanwhile, the government spokesperson said that the chief minister expressed concern over “constantly rising number of students in private school and increasing dropout rate of students in government schools”.

