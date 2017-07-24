Farmer held for ‘killing’ 17-year-old daughter

(Picture for representational purpose) (Picture for representational purpose)

Hamirpur police on Sunday arrested a farmer for allegedly killing his 17-year-old daughter in a suspected case of honour killing. Police said, accused Ram Prasad (38), a resident of Dhundupur village, had fixed his daughter Chandani’s marriage with someone from within their own community and wanted her to snap ties with another youth.

On Saturday morning, Ram Prasad had a heated argument with Chandani. When she allegedly refused to call off her relationship with the youth, an angry Ram Prasad allegedly smothered her to death and fled. A local resident, who was told of the incident by Ram Prasad’s wife Sushila Devi, then informed the police.

The accused’s elder brother Siya Ram later filed an FIR against Ram Prasad on charges of murder. On Sunday morning, police tracked and arrested Ram Prasad and later produced him before the court which sent him to judicial custody.

Station House Officer, Sumerpur police station, Mahendra Kumar Verma said, “During questioning, Ram Prasad confessed to the crime and told police that he was not happy with his daughter’s relationship with a youth of another community. He wanted his daughter to marry someone from in his own caste.”

Ram Prasad claimed that he never met the youth and got to know of the relationship through locals, said SHO.

