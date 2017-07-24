‘Home buyers not getting timely possession has led to drop in credibility’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the CREDAI event in Lucknow on Sunday. (Express Photo) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the CREDAI event in Lucknow on Sunday. (Express Photo)

Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said he had noticed, in four months’ time as chief minister, that there is a problem between builders and buyers, with as many 1.5 lakh buyers waiting to be handed over a house they had already paid for.

He said buyers of small and big houses in Noida have not been able to get possession of their houses as builders have not been able to complete their projects. “The situation has taken the form of an agitation(against the builders). This is decreasing the credibility of the real estate sector,” he added.

He went on to say that the state government has set a target of providing 10 lakh houses in rural areas and two lakh houses in urban areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana within this financial year.

Speaking at the ‘UP ahead’ conference of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) in Lucknow, Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an “ambitious goal” of providing a house to every Indian by 2022, but he is hopeful this target will be achieved before the deadline. Adityanath said government assistance has already been given to as many as six lakh people in rural areas, where around 48 lakh do not have their own houses.

Stressing that his government was working on making itself “transparent and effective”, Adityanath said most schemes “fail because of laxity of bureaucracy”. He said the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act has been implemented in the state and its web portal for registration of real estate projects will be launched on July 26.

Adityanath further said that his government has allocated Rs 3,000 crore for the housing schemes this year. He said that real estate developers will find “innumerable opportunities” in Uttar Pradesh where 13 cities are being developed under the ‘Smart Cities’ scheme and 61 cities have been selected under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. He said his government is also working to connect Bundelkhand and eastern UP through expressways to improve infrastructure.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the state government is working on simplifying the process for starting and running businesses in the state to attract investment, and will provide security and other amenities to the industry. CREDAI’s state president Sanjay Seth said CREDAI is working with the Centre on a skill development scheme and will provide training to 5,000 youths from Uttar Pradesh in one year and will also open three training centres in Gorakhpur, Bareilly and Lucknow.

The chief minister also released the cover of an upcoming biography titled ‘The Monk Who Became Chief Minister’, written by Shantanu Gupta.

