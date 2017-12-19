Hindu Jagran Manch warns UP private schools: Don’t ask Hindus to pay for X’mas celebrations

HJM Awadh Prant general secretary Manish Srivastav said, “If a school still forces students to celebrate Christmas, then we will protest outside the school.” HJM Awadh Prant general secretary Manish Srivastav said, “If a school still forces students to celebrate Christmas, then we will protest outside the school.”

RSS-affiliate Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) has asked its district units in the state to visit private schools with a warning — don’t collect contributions for Christmas celebrations from Hindu students and don’t make it compulsory for them to attend the event. Alleging that schools promoted Christianity this way, the HJM has asked its district units to protest outside schools if their warnings were not heeded.

The government, meanwhile, said it had no knowledge of such a move.

“We have no objection if anyone celebrates Christmas. Our request to schools is not to force any Hindu to contribute. We will request principals and managers of schools, both orally and in writing,” said HJM state chief Vijay Bahadur Singh. HJM district units have begun preparing a list of private schools for the purpose.

Aligarh HJM chief Sonu Savita said, “Most students in missionary and other schools are Hindus. Christian students in these schools are very few… with none in some cases. Thus, their major source of revenue is from the Hindus students. We will be telling schools that by celebrating Christmas, they are promoting Christianity.”

He said his workers will start visiting schools in his area from Tuesday with “warning letters”.

HJM Awadh Prant general secretary Manish Srivastav said, “If a school still forces students to celebrate Christmas, then we will protest outside the school.” The nature of the protest will be decided soon, he said.

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said, “I have no information about such matter.”

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App