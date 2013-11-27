HC stays verdict on plea against quota in jobs

The Allahabad High Court Tuesday reserved its judgment on a petition demanding that reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Scheduled Castes (SCs) in state government jobs should be stopped as these categories were already well-represented in these jobs.

A single judge bench of Justice Sudhir Agrawal reserved the judgment after conclusion of arguments of both the parties.

Apart from petitioners and the state government,an aspirant from OBC category was also impleaded as a petitioner in the matter. Another person,claiming to be interested in the affairs of the SC and OBC category people,was allowed to be an intervenor. The judgment would be pronounced on January 31,2014.

Petitioner Sumit Kumar Shukla and others,through their counsels Agnihotri Kumar Tripathi and Anil Singh Bishen,had approached the court with the plea that the government is continuing with reservation to OBC and SC categories for several years without having any survey or study to identify whether these categories need reservation further.

It was argued there were several other categories or castes,which were not getting adequate benefit of reservations,while these two categories were already well represented.

The petitioners were aspirants for different posts in the civil police,advertised by the government on June 20 for filling up around 35,500 vacancies in police and fire departments. As an interim order,the court had also restrained the government from providing benefit of reservation to the OBC and SC category candidates till the disposal of the petition.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App