Hardik to hold kisan mahapanchayat in Lucknow tomorrow

Akhil Bhartiya Patel Navnirman Sena (ABPNS) leader Hardik Patel will address a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow on Thursday, after he had held a similar meeting in New Delhi on December 11. According to his partymen, Patel will also campaign against the BJP on problems faced by farmers and demonetisation.

“Hardik will address farmers about the future strategy of the agitation, which will be against the anti-farmer policies of the Centre… demonetisation has affected farmers badly… Nearly 4,000 farmers from around 50 districts of UP are likely to attend the panchayat. Hardik will also demand that loans of farmers be waived,” ABPNS national general secretary Akhilesh Katiyar said.

He added that Hardik will hold meetings in UP during the Assembly polls next year as well but that will not be in support of any political party.

“These meetings will be against the policies of BJP… ABPNS has no plans to contest elections in UP,” said Katiyar, adding that ABPNS has approached other parties to join its campaign against the Centre’s “anti-farmer” policies.

“Hardik had met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on December 13. It has been decided that both will address a kisan mahapanchayat in Botad district of Gujarat on January 28. Farmers leaders from across the country will be invited,” he said.

On July 17, Hardik had left Gujarat for Udaipur in Rajasthan after the high court asked him to stay out of the state for six months.

The six-month period will end in January next year.

In the kisan panchayat to be held in Gujarat on January 28, ABPNS is set to invite JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, RLD chief Ajit Singh and INLD leader Abahay Chautala.