Hamirpur: Sub-inspector held for raping, blackmailing widow

A sub-inspector (SI) has been arrested for allegedly raping a 35-year-old widow for three years while he was posted in Hamirpur. Sources said Puroshottam Narayan Tiwari, 51, first allegedly raped the woman at gunpoint in 2015. He had since been using a video of the sexual assault to blackmail and rape her. He was transferred to Gorakhpur around eight months ago.

Sources said Tiwari was suspended on Monday a day after he was arrested as a case was lodged against him at Maudaha police station in Hamirpur on Sunday. A police team from Hamirpur was expected to reach Gorakhpur on Tuesday night and to produce Tiwari before a local court for a transit remand to take him to Hamirpur.

“The SI was posted at the Maudaha police station in 2015 when the woman used to come there in connection with her divorce case… Tiwari once went to her house and raped the woman at gunpoint. He also made a video of the assault and used to threaten her to make it viral,” said Hamirpur police’s public relation officer Vivek Tripathi.

“The victim has alleged, in her complaint, that Tiwari had been using the video since then to rape her.” Tripathi said Tiwari was transferred to Gorakhpur after he was accused of dereliction of duty and having an illicit relation. “The victim alleged, in the complaint, that on May 8, Tiwari came to her house and raped her after threatening her. It was then she decided to get a case registered against him.”

Maudaha police station in charge Rajiv Kumar Mishra said Tiwari’s wife and son had caught him at the woman’s home and beaten him up on May 8. He said the mother-son duo abused the woman and threatened her to end her relations with Tiwari.

