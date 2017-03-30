H N Dixit set to become Speaker

Senior BJP leader and Bhagwant Nagar MLA Hridya Narayan Dixit, the lone nominee for the post of Speaker of the state Assembly, is likely to be elected unopposed on on Thursday.

“Only one nomination for the Speaker was filed today, which was by Hriday Narayan Dixit and he would be declared elected unopposed on Thursday.” confirmed Pradeep Dubey, Principal Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly secretariat.

The 69-year-old Dixit, who is also chief spokesperson of the state BJP, is a four-time MLA. He has a masters in economics and a Ph.D in journalism. He has also authored many books, including “Shriram Astha aur Itihas”, “Ohm”, “Shiv”, and regularly contributes pieces to regional newspapers.

