Greet guests with book, single flower at official programmes: UP govt to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a directive to additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries to ensure that a motivational book or single flower is given instead of bouquets to greet guests at government programmes.

An order issued by Principal Secretary (Information) Avanish Kumar Awasthi, states that it has often seen in government programmes that guests are greeted with bouquets.

In an event in Kochi in June, PM Narendra Modi made a similar appeal. When party chief Amit Shah with CM Yogi Adityanath had attended an intellectuals’ meet in Lucknow on Sunday, the local BJP unit had welcomed all the guests with a flower, book and khaadi kerchief.

