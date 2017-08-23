Green signal for air connectivity between Lucknow, divisional HQs

UP government gave nod to UP Nagar Vimanan Protsahan Niti, 2017’ to promote regional connectivity. (File Photo) UP government gave nod to UP Nagar Vimanan Protsahan Niti, 2017’ to promote regional connectivity. (File Photo)

The state Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to the ‘UP Nagar Vimanan Protsahan Niti, 2017’ to promote regional connectivity in the state. Under this policy, the government will connect 15 of the state’s divisional headquarters with Lucknow through an aircraft network. As per the proposal passed, 20-seater aircraft will connect the divisions with the state capital, with a travel duration of one hour. Passengers will have to pay Rs 2,500 per ticket (after subsidy).

Cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said that under the Centre’s UDAN scheme, a Rs 2,000 subsidy will be provided in the form of viability gap funding (VGF). For 10 seats, subsidy will be shared by both the Centre (Rs 1,600) and state (Rs 400). On the remaining 10 seats, VGF of Rs 2,000 will be paid by the state. To promote regional connectivity, the state will provide incentives like exemption from VAT (now GST) on air turbine fuel (ATF) for 10 years. It will also provide certain subsides to airline agencies.

Other proposals passed:

To check power theft: Any person who provides information about power theft will be given an incentive of 10 per cent of the compounding fee. The enforcement team of the power department — which will conduct raids based on tip-offs — will also be given 10 per cent of the compounding fee.

Loans for power distribution companies: The Cabinet gave the green signal to the UP Power Corporation Limited and its other power distribution corporations to take loan of Rs 1,250 crore and allowed the UP Power Transmission Corporation Limited to take a loan of Rs 843.75 crore to increase infrastructure and facilities.

Written exam for govt school teachers: The Cabinet passed another proposal to make an amendment in the UP Adhinasth Shiksha Seva Niyamawali, 1983. So far, selection of assistant teachers for government schools was done on the basis of marks obtained in Classes X and XII, graduation and BEd. After the amendment, the UP Public Service Commission, Allahabad, will conduct written exams. Graduation and a BEd degree will be compulsory for candidates. Singh said interviews will not be held.

Dissolve Waqf tribunal in Rampur: Now there will be no Waqf tribunal in Rampur and hearings of all cases will be done in Lucknow only.

Committee to study builder-buyer disputes in Noida, Greater Noida: A committee of three ministers will study the stand-off between builders and buyers in Noida and Greater Noida. Urban Development Minister Suresh Khanna, Industrial Development Satish Mahana and Minister of State for Industrial Development Suresh Rana — will tour these areas for three days and submit their report to CM.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App