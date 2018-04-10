Greater Noida: Gangster injured in cross-firing

Noida police had set up several barricades near the apartment as part of routine checking in the area. (File ) Noida police had set up several barricades near the apartment as part of routine checking in the area. (File )

A gangster was shot at by a team of Noida police in Greater Noida on Monday. Police said the accused, Sanesh, was shot in the leg in cross-firing with police in Kasna.

According to police, Sanesh was wanted in a case registered under the Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. The incident took place near ATS apartments in Greater Noida.

Noida police had set up several barricades near the apartment as part of routine checking in the area. Around evening, the police party spotted the accused with two others in a Wagon-R car without number plates. “Our policemen signalled the car to stop, but the accused started to reverse,” claimed a police officer from Kasna police station.

Police officers tried to intercept the car, only to be met by retaliatory firing from the accused, police claimed. Later, the accused got down from the car and allegedly fired at two policemen, who were injured, police said. Police retaliated by firing and hit the accused in the leg. “His associates fled the spot. The gangster surrendered and did not make any other attempt to flee,” the officer said. Police said they have recovered a country-made pistol, several cartridges and the car.

The accused was then taken to a local hospital and is said to be out of danger. Police have, in the meantime, sent teams to look for the absconding accused.

