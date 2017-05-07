Greater Noida: FIR against Ansal’s company

FOLLOWING DIRECTIONS by a trial court, Delhi Police has filed an FIR against a subsidiary company of real estate major Ansal API for fraud and criminal breach of trust for its alleged failure to deliver houses and plots to buyers of the company’s Sushant Megapolis project in Greater Noida. The police on Saturday filed a compliance report on the FIR, which was registered on Thursday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma will hear the case next on May 19.

Acting on a complaint by a more than a dozen homebuyers, who claim that the company has duped them of their savings, the court on April 28 had asked the police to lodge an FIR against the company, Ansal Hi-tech Township Ltd.

The court had noted in its April 28 order that the “accused (company) came with a plan to develop a township called Sushant Megapolis in 2008 in Greater Noida and published its advertisement in leading newspapers with assurance of completion in time. (The company) Assured the general public that all layouts and zonal plans have already been approved”.

Many booked plots and houses in the project. However “after more than five years of booking no sign of development was visible”, which prompted the buyers to approach the company.

According to the buyers, even after repeated efforts, the company did not entertain them and refused to provide any relief. This prompted them to move court in September 2016. “The company said it had 2,500 acres of land where it was ready to start work. However, they had less than 600 acres and was in the process of acquiring the rest,” said advocate Prateek Tanwar, who is representing the buyers, and also a homebuyer himself.

In an action taken report submitted to the court in March, Delhi Police had stated that the project could not be initiated as it faced difficulties in acquiring land after farmers opposed the terms under which they had to part with their land. “(The) project could not be initiated due to agitation of farmers/landowners on the said project. The company did inform the complainants about the alternate plots or refund of money,” it had stated.

“It took six months to get an FIR registered, but still we are happy with the court’s direction,” Tanwar said, adding that he, however, was not happy with the sections under which the FIR has been lodged. “I believe they should have also slap criminal conspiracy charges against the company,” Tanwar said.

