Grandson among 3 arrested for theft of Bismillah Khan shehnais

Bismillah Khan (File photo: PTI) Bismillah Khan (File photo: PTI)

A grandson of late Ustad Bismillah Khan and two other persons were arrested in connection with the theft of the maestro’s silver shehnais, police said today. Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested Nazare Hussain, local jeweller Shanker Seth and his son Sujit Seth.

Watch what else is in the news

Four silver shehnais and a wooden and silver one were stolen from Khan’s son Kazim Hussain’s home in Varanasi on December 4. The shehnais were recovered in a melted condition from a local jewellery shop in Varanasi, police said.

Kazim’s son Nazare got the four silver shehnais melted by jewellers Shanker and Sujit Seth in Chetganj area, they said.

“Over one kg of melted silver along with one shehnai made of wood and silver have been recovered from the possession of the jewellers. “The stolen shehnais were sold to the local jewellers for a meagre Rs 17,000 and melted,” said STF SSP Amit Pathak.

An FIR was registered on December 5 at Chowk police station after the theft at Kazim’s house in Dalmandi area. According to the family, the shehnais were very special to the late musician and were gifted to him by former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, Kapil Sibal and Lalu Prasad.