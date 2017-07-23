‘Government to skill 70 lakh youths in next 5 yrs’

Yogi Adityanath with Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy Yogi Adityanath with Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the state government has set a target to train 10 lakh youths in skill development this year and 70 lakh youths in the next five years.

Noting that there is an urgent need of trained drivers to check roads accidents, Adityanath said the government will set up heavy vehicle driver training schools to impart skill in driving. Initially, such centres will be opened in 18 divisional headquarters, he told mediapersons, adding that in the next phase, all districts will have these centres.

Addressing a joint press conference in Lucknow, Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Adityanath said: “Around 13,000 people are killed in road accidents every month… Majority of these occur due to drivers being unskilled and their lack of awareness about traffic rules.” He added that there was a need for around 5 lakh skilled drivers across the country.

The government will give a boost to traditional industries in the state like Banarsi saree, Lucknavi chikan, Bhadohi carpet, Moradabad brass, Agra petha, Ferozabad glass bangles, Kannauj perfume and Gorakhpur terracotta through the skill development programme, the CM said.

Rudy said there is erosion in the quality and standards of private (industrial training institute) ITIs in the state. “Centre is working on a big plan, under which, it will be ensured that the quality and standard of all ITIs (government and private) were up to the mark,” the minister for skill development and entrepreneurship said. He assured the chief minister of all financial and administrative help in this regard.

“The UP government has set aside Rs 150 crore in its Budget for skill development and the Centre too will provide Rs 200 crore… Skill development programmes will be taken up to the village level in the state,” said Rudy. Noting that there are 2,300 ITIs in the private sector in UP, he said their qualities will be improved.In the next three to five years, one ITI will be opened in all districts, Rudy added.

