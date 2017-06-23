Govt to open FIR counters

The state government on Thursday asked officials to open First Information Report (FIR) registration counters in the offices of either district SSPs or SPs to “help citizens register FIRs in a fearless atmosphere and without discrimination”. This would also save the victims and their families from having to “make rounds of several offices to get their case registered”.

A Home department spokesperson said any laxity in registration of FIRs will be taken “very seriously by the government”. The spokesperson added that it was an important part of BJP election manifesto to provide “fearless atmosphere for registration of FIR to every citizen without any discrimination on the basis of religion or caste”.

The Home department has directed zonal ADGs, range IGs, SSPs and SPs to evaluate how many FIRs are registered on a daily basis and monitor action taken on them in a timely manner, the spokesperson said.

The government has also issued directions to publicise the police’s facility of online registration of FIRs for non-serious offences on the state police website.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App