Govt silent on law and order: Akhilesh Yadav

Taking a dig at the Adityanath government, former CM Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the party that had cornered the previous regime over the law and order situation, has now been reduced to a “mute spectator”.

“SP is quiet and is not registering any protest against the BJP government at present. But, if the law and order situation remains like this, the party will review its strategy,” Akhilesh, who was in Kanpur, told mediapersons.

“Ever since the BJP took charge, there has been deterioration of law and order on a daily basis. BJP leaders used to corner SP a few days ago on law and order. But today, they are silent… The government has become a mute spectator,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now