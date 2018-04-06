Governor Ram Naik likens Uttar Pradesh Police to Lord Ram

Governor Naik honours a police officer. @Uppolice Governor Naik honours a police officer. @Uppolice

Governor Ram Naik on Thursday compared the state’s police force to Lord Ram. “The way Lord Ram finished demons… The same way police is now treating criminals,” he said, after the ceremonial parade at Lucknow Reserve Police Lines on the last day of Police Week. “It is being said that in the last year 7,076 criminals surrendered before the courts… They fear that the police would catch them otherwise.”

He, however, said there is the need to create an environment where people could approach the police with ease and a hope that their problems would be solved.

On the recent protests over the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Governor said, “Staging a protest is a right in democracy but there is ‘Lakshaman Rekha’ in democratic protests as well. People should put their demands … but they also need to make sure that they do not cause inconvenience to the people. ”

Forty-nine police officials were awarded medals during the ceremony. While 30 were given gallantry medals, rest were given police medals. Azamgarh DIG range Vijay Bhushan and Aligarh SSP Rajesh Pandey won their third gallantry medal.

