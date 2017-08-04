Governor Ram Naik asks UP CM to sack technical varsity registrar

Governor Ram Naik Governor Ram Naik

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik has recommended sacking of the suspended registrar of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University here after finding him guilty of violation of university rules and amassing huge wealth.

The governor had yesterday written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asking him to issue the termination order to U S Tomar at the earliest.

Tomar was suspended in 2015 by Naik for his alleged involvement in many irregularities, including violating the Supreme Court norms in providing affiliation to 44 colleges well past the 2012 deadline.

He also violated norms by ordering admission of students in the 2013-14 academic session and failed to file affidavits in the courts, a Rajbhawan release said.

The probe against the registrar proved that in 2014-15, Tomar opened an illegal bank account and even started a website without taking permission from vice-chancellor or any other competent authority, it said.

After a number of complaints against the registrar, the governor had set up a judicial probe headed by Justice (retired) S K Tripathi to investigate the charges against Tomar on November 5, 2015. The registrar was subsequently suspended on November 23, 2015, it said.

“The probe committee submitted its 483 page report on May 31, 2017. The governor’s decision came after the registrar was given ample opportunity to present his side before the chancellor,” the release said.

Tomar was also recently caught entering the Vidhan Sabha building without a valid pass and was let off after he tendered a written apology.

