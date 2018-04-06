‘Got complaints of Meerut Mayor’s hand in violence’

Sunita Verma Sunita Verma

Meerut Police on Thursday said they have received multiple complaints against mayor Sunita Verma alleging that she had instigated protesters to violence during Bharat Bandh on Monday called by Dalit groups against the alleged dilution of SC/ST Act.

Verma’s husband, former BSP MLA Yogesh Verma, was arrested on Monday and was accused of instigating the violence. Meerut was one of the worst-hit areas districts in the state with a man killed in the violence.

“We have received written complaints against Meerut Mayor Sunita Verma from around 50 villagers in Shabhapur and surrounding areas alleging that she and her husband were going from village to village inciting people to indulge violence and distributing alcohol and weapons like sticks and rods,” Additional Director General, Meerut (zone), Prashant Kumar told The Indian Express. He added that they are inquiring into the allegations and as these are against political representatives, an FIR would be lodged if they found merit in them. Meanwhile, former Hapur BSP MLA Dharampal Singh’s son Manish Singh and Bahujan Mukti Party leader Jogendra Kumar were also arrested on charges of inciting violence.

Hapur Nagar police station house officer Pankaj Lavaniya said that most of those who they had arrested were BSP or Lok Janshakti Party members while others belonged to smaller regional parties. Police heads of seven districts under Meerut zone have been asked to form special investigative teams (SITs) to investigate the cases registered in connection with the violence and take action.

On the composition of the SIT, a senior officer at the ADG office said that it will be headed by a deputy SP or additional SP officer depending on the number of cases in that district. The team will include at least one circle officer and two to three inspectors and others. However, the final decision on the formation of the SIT will be of the respective district police head.

So far, 185 cases have been registered in last three days in these districts and 485 people arrested. ADG Kumar said, “Everyday more cases are being registered as we have asked the affected persons to register their complaints if haven’t yet done so far.”

