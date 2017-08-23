Gorakhpur Tragedy: Yogi Adityanath ousts additional chief secretary, orders FIR against hospital principal, others

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Days after over 60 children died at Gorakhpur-based BRD Medical College and Hospital over alleged shortage of liquid oxygen supply, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday removed additional chief secretary (Medical Education) Anita Bhatnagar Jain and ordered that FIR be lodged against over half a dozen persons, including former hospital principal Rajeev Mishra, who has been suspended.

Sources said the decision came soon after Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar submitted a probe report into the deaths. Cabinet Minister and government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma confirmed that the report has been submitted to Adityanath and the findings of the inquiry will be communicated to the media later.

On August 14, following the deaths of over 60 children at the hospital within five days, the state government had set up a four-member committee under the chief secretary to inquire into role of the liquid oxygen supplier and the reason behind the shortage of oxygen. The government, however, had maintained that different illnesses, including Japanese Encephalitis, and not shortage of oxygen had led to the deaths.

The committee was asked to probe the reasons behind the deaths and fix responsibility. It was also asked to suggest action against those responsible and necessary measures that should be taken to prevent the recurrence of such an incident. Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said FIR has been recommended against over half a dozen persons, including Rajeev Mishra, Dr Kafeel Khan (superintendent and in-charge of the ward where the deaths took place) and Dr Satish (head of anesthesia). Responsible for ensuring uninterrupted supply of liquid oxygen, Dr Satish had allegedly gone on leave without permission at a time when oxygen was in short supply.

“The FIR will be registered on charges such as criminal charges and corruption… also, departmental inquiry will be initiated against over half a dozen persons,” said a senior official. The official added that while additional chief secretary Anita Bhatnagar Jain has been removed, Relief Commissioner Dr Rajneesh Dube has been given charge of the medical education department. Sources said major findings of the chief secretary-led probe panel are similar to the magisterial inquiry conducted into the matter. The chief secretary reportedly finalised the report on Tuesday and submitted it to the CM before the Cabinet meeting in the evening.

