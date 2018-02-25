Gorakhpur bypolls: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to address rallies in five assembly seats

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address the election rally ahead of bypolls in Gorakhpur. (Express Photo by Pradip Das) UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address the election rally ahead of bypolls in Gorakhpur. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

Ahead of the March 11 bypolls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be addressing election rallies at five assembly seats during his two-day visit to Gorakhpur on February 26 and 27.

According to Satyendra Sinha, the zonal media in-charge, public meetings will be organised in five assembly seats – Gorakhpur rural, Gorakhpur urban, Sahjanwa, Pipraich and Campierganj in support of BJP candidate Upendra Datt Shukla. “Lakhs of people are expected to attend each public meet. Booth workers have been asked to visit houses and bring the voters to rally ground in advance,” Sinha said.

Besides the chief minister, senior BJP leaders, including Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, VK Singh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, will also hold rallies in support of the candidate. Mahant Digvijaynath (of Gorakhnath Mutt) won the Gorakhpur parliamentary seat in 1967, Mahant Avaidyanath won the seat in 1989, 1991 and 1996. Yogi Adityanath has been winning the seat since 1998.

Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies were vacated by Chief Minister Adityanath and his Deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, after they became members of the UP Legislative Council. Voting for the Lok Sabha bye-elections will be held on March 11, while counting of votes will take place on March 14.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App