Girl dies after ‘rape’, accused found dead next morning in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda

The girl's father accused the police and doctors of not providing treatment to his daughter on time. (Representational Image)

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl died under mysterious circumstances a few hours after she was allegedly raped at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district Monday. The next morning, the man accused of raping her was found hanging from an electricity tower.

While medical examination confirmed the girl was sexually assaulted, the postmortem report did not confirm the cause of death. The girl’s father accused the police and doctors of not providing treatment to his daughter on time.

Gonda SP Umesh Kumar Singh, while admitting that there was a delay in starting treatment, said the investigation so far has found that the girl was in a relationship with a 26-year-old widower from the same village.

“She visited him on Sunday evening. She was with him in a field that night before the uncle of the accused dropped her at her house Monday… Later, the girl allegedly told her father that the widower raped her,” he said.

Following this, the father lodged a complaint alleging that the widower had abducted his daughter around 9 pm Sunday, when she had gone to relieve herself in the field and raped her after administering drugs. “The accused was booked on charges including rape, administering drug to cause hurt,” said Singh.

