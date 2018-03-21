UP: Ghaziabad woman attacked with acid on way to office

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

TWO MOTORCYCLE-BORNE men allegedly threw acid at a 23-year-old employee of Punjab National Bank while she was on her way to work in an autorickshaw near Ghaziabad’s Mohan Nagar area on Tuesday morning. Having suffered around 20 per cent burn injuries, the woman has alleged that her former colleague was behind the attack, police said.

“For the last six months, someone from her family has been accompanying her from home to office, or at least till the autorickshaw stand, because she was allegedly being harassed by a former woman colleague,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, the Sahibabad police SHO. On Tuesday, too, her father had dropped her off at the autorickshaw stand around 9.30 am.

Four other passengers, who were sharing an autorickshaw with the woman, suffered minor burns, police said. An FIR under Section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the IPC has been registered against unknown persons at Sahibabad police station. Based on the woman’s statement, her 25-year-old former colleague was named as an accused in the case later, police said.

“Around two years ago, the woman and the accused used to work together at a private firm in Noida. They became friends, and would spend a lot of time together. However, the accused later became extremely possessive and would not let her meet or talk to anyone else. Unable to tolerate the behaviour, the woman quit her job over a year ago. She was unemployed for around six months before getting a job at PNB,” the SHO said.

Investigation has revealed that both women had earlier as well lodged police complaints against each another. “The victim and her family members claimed that the accused used to call her from different phone numbers and had even visited her house in Ghaziabad several times… the accused had allegedly threatened to kill her if she got married,” Singh said.

