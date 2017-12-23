Ghaziabad: Girl shot at by friend succumbs to her injuries

Two days after she was allegedly shot in the head by a 16-year-old boy, a Class XI student succumbed to gunshot injuries early Friday morning, police said. The boy, who had allegedly shot her with his father’s licenced gun, is still recuperating from the head injury sustained when he shot himself minutes later, a police officer said.

“The girl died early Friday morning. The accused has been booked for murder. We have not been able to record his statement because he is not in a condition to talk right now. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ghaziabad,” a police officer said.

On Wednesday evening, the 17-year-old girl was allegedly shot in the forehead by the boy in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara. The girl was returning from a tuition centre on her scooter when the incident took place. “Both the accused and the girl study at the same coaching institute; they were friends. They got into an argument and he fired a bullet in the air. He then shot the girl and shot himself,” a police officer said.

An FIR was lodged at Indirapuram police station against the boy and a .32 bore revolver was recovered from his possession, police said.

