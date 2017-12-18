Ghaziabad: Girl ‘sexually harassed’ in school bus, class XI boy gets bail

This is the second case of alleged sexual assault of a minor by students senior to her in school registered this month. (Representational Image) This is the second case of alleged sexual assault of a minor by students senior to her in school registered this month. (Representational Image)

Ghaziabad police have apprehended a Class XI student for allegedly sexually harassing a student of Class V inside the school bus.

While a First Information Report (FIR) under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the juvenile at Indirapuram police station, he has been granted bail, police said.

According to police, the incident took place on December 16, when the school bus was reaching Vasundhara from its campus in Noida. “The girl who studies in Class V told her parents about the incident when she reached home. The family approached Indirapuram police and filed a complaint. An FIR was lodged and the 16-year-old was apprehended late Saturday night,” said a senior police officer.

Police sources maintained that they are investigating whether the school staff inside the bus were aware of the

incident. “The accused was sent to a Juvenile Detention Centre but was later granted bail,” the officer said.

This is the second case of alleged sexual assault of a minor by students senior to her in school registered this month. Earlier this month, an FIR had been registered against two minor students of a government school on charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class II student in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad police station. However, no arrests have been made in the case as evidence is still being collected. On November 8, the girl was in the school toilet when two students of Class V allegedly sexually assaulted her.

