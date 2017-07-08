‘Gangrape’ victim ‘commits’ suicide

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A 15-year-old gangrape victim allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at her house in Phoolpur area of Allahabad on Thursday afternoon. No suicide note has been recovered. The gangrape incident occurred on July 4 night, and police registered an FIR on July 6 after the father of the deceased visited Phoolpur police station and filed a complaint. He alleged his daughter consumed the poisonous substance on Thursday as she was depressed over the incident. She was rushed to a hospital when she started vomiting, and died during treatment, said Station House Officer of Phoolpur police station, Kunwar Pushkar Pratap Singh.

The FIR named four of the victim’s neighbours — Dayaram Yadav, Mahanand Yadav and Chandrjeet Yadav, all brothers, and their cousin Amit Yadav. The accused have been charged relevant sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. On Friday, police arrested Amit, Dayaram and Chandrjeet. They were produced before court, which remanded them to judicial custody, said police. Circle Officer, Phoolpur, Abhinav Kannaujia said the deceased’s father — who runs a tea stall — stated in his complaint that on July 4 night, the accused entered his house and kidnapped his two minor daughters (victim and her eight-year-old sister) while they were sleeping. The complaint further said the accused took them to Dayaram’s mobile shop and gangraped the victim, he said.

According to the CO, the father stated that when he woke up and found his daughters missing, he began a search and soon heard noises coming from the mobile shop. He then called the police control room, following which a police team arrived. The father claimed that the police opened the shop and found his daughters and the accused inside. They then took the accused to Phoolpur police station, and allegedly allowed the accused to go home after some time.

SSP (Allahabad) Sureshrao A Kulkarni has suspended the Phoolpur SHO on charges of negligence and lack of prompt action.

