‘Gangrape’ of cancer patient: Two more held

The Lucknow police on Monday arrested two other accused wanted in connection with the gangrape of a 14-year-old cancer patient on Saturday. rzapoeNand Lal, senior sub-inspector (SSI) of Sarojini Nagar police station, said that Sumit (22), and another 21-year-old who was known to the victim, were found to have involved in allegedly raping the minor, and were arrested on Monday. They had allegedly gangraped her after offering to drop her to a nearby market where she was headed.

Another accused, Virendra Yadav (38), had been arrested on Sunday. Yadav had allegedly found the gangrape victim on the roadside and offered to drop her home, but instead took her to a secluded place and raped her.

