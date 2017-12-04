Gangrape at gunpoint in UP: Attackers circulate video, all three arrested

The victim’s father works as a labourer in Delhi and her mother passed away when she was a child . (Picture for representational purpose) The victim’s father works as a labourer in Delhi and her mother passed away when she was a child . (Picture for representational purpose)

The alleged gangrape of an 18-year-old at gunpoint by three men in a south-west Uttar Pradesh village on November 24 came to light after the assaulters circulated a video of the crime on social media and it came to the notice of the victim’s uncle.

All three accused have been arrested. The police identified them as Ishu (20), Bhura (19) and a 16-year-old juvenile. They are the victim’s neighbours.

Hamirpur police said the uncle of the woman registered the police complaint in a village,125 km from the district headquarters of Hamirpur, on Saturday night.

His complaint said that his niece was gang-raped by three men from the same village at gunpoint when she had gone to the fields to relieve herself on November 24. “They took turns to rape her at gunpoint and also filmed the act on a cellphone. They threatened to make the video public if she told anyone in the village or informed police,” Superintendent of Police (Hamirpur) Dinesh Kumar P said.

“The accused made the video public on social media anyway and it reached her uncle Saturday. He then approached police. Three teams were formed to nab the accused. All three have been arrested Sunday from different areas in the district,” Kumar said. The victim’s father works as a labourer in Delhi and her mother passed away when she was a child. She lives with her uncle in the village. She was sent for a medical examination to the district headquarters on Sunday, police said.

